Fla. man charged with trying to pass fraudulent checks
Deputies said that Heber Felix Susarte-Dulzaides tried to cash a fraudulent check for $7,500 at People's Bank in Denver on Dec. 15. Deputies said he tried to pass another fraudulent check at the People's Bank in Cornelius the next day but was arrested by Cornelius Police Department officers after a brief foot chase.
