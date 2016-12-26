Fla. man charged with trying to pass ...

Fla. man charged with trying to pass fraudulent checks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Deputies said that Heber Felix Susarte-Dulzaides tried to cash a fraudulent check for $7,500 at People's Bank in Denver on Dec. 15. Deputies said he tried to pass another fraudulent check at the People's Bank in Cornelius the next day but was arrested by Cornelius Police Department officers after a brief foot chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Banking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Cheever Needs To Hide Again And Not To Be... 10 hr Cheever Failed 1
David Cheever Could Not Evade Justice Any Longe... Sun The Noted Bank Fr... 1
David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ... Sun Dark and Murry 2
The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ... Sun Dark and Murry 4
Historical bonds. The true status Sun Dark and Murry 2
Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16) Sun Dark and Murry 10
David Cheever Revisited His Empty Dream For Bei... Dec 24 The Empty Dream 1
See all Banking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Banking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC