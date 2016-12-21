FINRA fines Wells Fargo, others US$14 mln for records' changeable format

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it fined several Wells Fargo & Co businesses, RBC Capital Markets, LPL Financial and others a combined US$14.4 million on Wednesday for record-keeping problems that may have allowed company and customer documents to be altered. NEW YORK: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it fined several Wells Fargo & Co businesses, RBC Capital Markets, LPL Financial and others a combined US$14.4 million on Wednesday for record-keeping problems that may have allowed company and customer documents to be altered.

