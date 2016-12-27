ECB says MPS cash call up to 8.8 bn

7 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, December 27 - A cash call troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena must be raised from five billion to 8.8 billion euros, the European Central Bank has said after the Italian government unveiled a bailout just before Christmas. The recapitalisation for Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank will be paid for by the Italian State and shareholders.

