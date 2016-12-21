Deutsche rises on U.S. mortgage fraud deal, buoying European shares
LONDON, Dec 23 European shares edged up on Friday, buoyed by the banking sector after Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled mortgage securities fraud suits with the United States, and as Italy's Monte dei Paschi agreed to a bailout. The STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.1 percent at 0950 GMT, flat for the week but still set for its best month since October 2015.
