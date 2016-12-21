Deutsche Bank Is Reworking Big Trump ...

Deutsche Bank Is Reworking Big Trump Loan as Inauguration Nears

Thursday Dec 22

Now that guarantee - employed to extract better terms on hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to the Trump Organization - is at the center of a delicate loan-restructuring discussion at Deutsche Bank AG, which is under investigation on several fronts by the U.S. Department of Justice. The bank is trying to restructure some of Trump's roughly $300 million debt as part of an attempt to reduce any conflict of interest between the loan and his presidency , according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chicago, IL

