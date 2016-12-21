Deutsche Bank 2017 Capital Requirements Lowered
Deutsche Bank will have to clear a lower capital hurdle next year, joining other European lenders who are benefiting from a change in how the European Central Bank sets the requirements. The lender's minimum phase-in common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was set at 9.51% for next year in the ECB's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, or SREP, Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank said Tuesday.
