Credit Suisse Nearing U.S. Mortgage S...

Credit Suisse Nearing U.S. Mortgage Settlement, Reuters Says

Tuesday Dec 20

Credit Suisse Group AG may reach an agreement as soon as this week to settle a U.S. investigation into its handling of mortgage-linked securities before the 2008 financial crisis, Reuters reported. Switzerland's second-largest bank is confident it can reach a resolution for less than the $5 billion to $7 billion that the Department of Justice has demanded, the publication quoted an unidentified person familiar with the talks as saying, without specifying when that request was made.

