Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to Pay Billions to Settle Subprime Lending Charges

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have reached an agreemen t with the U.S. Justice Department according to which the two banks have to pay a financial penalty due to irregularities related to sale of subprime lending in 2005 and 2007. In order to close the dispute, Credit Suisse has to pay $5.3 billion and Deutsche Bank has to pay $7.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.