Credit Suisse Agrees to Pay $5.3 Billion in U.S. Mortgage Accord 27 minutes ago

Credit Suisse Agrees to Pay $5.3 Billion in U.S. Mortgage Accord

Friday

Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $5.28 billion to resolve a U.S. investigation into its business in mortgage-backed securities as officials work through a backlog of crisis-era bank cases. The Swiss lender will pay a $2.48 billion civil penalty and $2.8 billion in relief for homeowners and communities hit by the collapse in home prices, according to bank statement on Friday.

