Canadian businessman, ClubLink co-founder John Simmonds charged in $30 million fraud

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: 900 CHML AM

A prominent Canadian businessman and co-founder of Canada's largest golf club operator has been charged with eight business associates in connection with a criminal organization that allegedly defrauded businesses, banks and investors of more than $30 million. In November 2014, York Regional Police launched an investigation into John Simmonds, 66, of King City, Ont., and A.C. Simmonds and Sons Inc., of which he is the chairman and CEO.

