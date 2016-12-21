Bank Must Pay Federal Reserve Almost $1M
A Pennsylvania bank reached a deal with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System over Board-alleged violations of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, agreeing to pay an almost $1 million civil penalty. Higher One, Inc., of New Haven, Connecticut, provides institutions of higher education with financial aid disbursement services for students, including a deposit account and debit card product dubbed the "OneAccount."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never Expect Abe of Japan to Apologize...You Ne...
|10 hr
|No Apology
|1
|David Cheever Is Crowned The Dirt Rich Fool For...
|Tue
|The Dirt Rich Che...
|2
|IRS Tax Help Center Ought To Contact David Chee...
|Tue
|A Waste of Time
|1
|American News Are Known To Be Not Trusted... Do...
|Tue
|Pop Corn Michael
|1
|CMO's for sale (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Hua Yue
|87
|Historical bonds. The true status
|Tue
|A Wealthy Cheever
|5
|David Cheever Could Suffer A Total Loss of His ...
|Tue
|Cheever Wealth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC