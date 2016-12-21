Bank Must Pay Federal Reserve Almost $1M

A Pennsylvania bank reached a deal with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System over Board-alleged violations of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, agreeing to pay an almost $1 million civil penalty. Higher One, Inc., of New Haven, Connecticut, provides institutions of higher education with financial aid disbursement services for students, including a deposit account and debit card product dubbed the "OneAccount."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.