Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.08 Per Share
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Monday, January 30th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Smort Bunch Can Prosper By Forcing Richard ...
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|4
|Historical bonds. The true status
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|2
|Piao Yuanri (Chinese citizen): Fraud Warning. (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Dark and Murry
|10
|David Cheever Is Having A Dark and Murry Christ...
|18 hr
|Dark and Murry
|1
|David Cheever Revisited His Empty Dream For Bei...
|Sat
|The Empty Dream
|1
|David Cheever Is Given The Final Offer and The ...
|Fri
|My Stone Lion
|2
|Devil Emoji Cheever, Michael O'Neill of Citigro...
|Fri
|Smort Cheever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC