Australia shares post best performance in 3 years; NZ ends 2016 well up

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.58 percent, or 33.27 points, at 5,665.8 on Friday, pulled down by poor performances in financial and basic material stocks. The benchmark financial index fell 1.1 percent on Friday as U.S. and European bank shares eased on profit taking with the "Big Four" banks losing over a percent each.

