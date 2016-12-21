Australia shares post best performance in 3 years; NZ ends 2016 well up
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.58 percent, or 33.27 points, at 5,665.8 on Friday, pulled down by poor performances in financial and basic material stocks. The benchmark financial index fell 1.1 percent on Friday as U.S. and European bank shares eased on profit taking with the "Big Four" banks losing over a percent each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Banking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Can Die Quietly with All the Black Magg...
|5 min
|Negro Cheever
|3
|David Cheever Is Crowned The Dirt Rich Fool For...
|24 min
|David Cheever
|3
|That Smort Putin Is Testing DC Trump On His Abi...
|3 hr
|Smort Putin
|1
|Nicole Wheatman Rants and Chants asking for Help!
|6 hr
|Nicole Rants
|2
|The American Media Need to Wake Up to The Real ...
|12 hr
|The Message
|1
|The American Media Tell Lies all the Time To Fo...
|12 hr
|All The Lies
|1
|Never Expect Abe of Japan to Apologize...You Ne...
|Wed
|No Apology
|1
Find what you want!
Search Banking Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC