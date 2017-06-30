US charges ex-Audi manager in emissions cheating case
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars. The Department of Justice logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference to discuss alleged fraud by Russian Diplomats in New York December 5, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton...
|Jun 30
|Skntired
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC