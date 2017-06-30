U.S. auto sales dip again as Honda, T...

U.S. auto sales dip again as Honda, Toyota, Nissan rise, Detroit 3 slip

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Numbers in this table are calculated by Automotive News based on actual monthly sales reported by the manufacturers and may differ from numbers reported elsewhere. Source: Automotive News Data Center Note: *Estimate **Renault-Nissan acquired controlling interest in Mitsubishi Motors on Oct. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton... Jun 30 Skntired 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC