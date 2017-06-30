Toyota shifts to rental cars, fleet sales for boost in slowing U.S. market
As automakers in the U.S. struggle to keep selling new cars to American consumers at a record clip, Toyota Motor Corp. plans to turn to rental car companies and other fleet operators for a boost. Toyota will nearly match last year's total sales to fleet customers, which means the company has some catching up to do.
