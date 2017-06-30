This is the car that will lead Ferrar...

This is the car that will lead Ferrari into the future

2017-06-30

In 2015, Ferrari kindly lent us a California T, the company's "entry-level" car - its base price is $198,000 - to make a return visit. The Cali T is an important vehicle for the prancing stallion now that it's a public company and needs to grow beyond its traditional 7,000-cars-per-year in sales.

Chicago, IL

