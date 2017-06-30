Horseshoes and Hand Grenades serve up refreshing jolt of Wisco-grass

Saturday evening marked a first for Wisconsin band, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, a category-defying band that fuses traditional Americana, folk and bluegrass with a new-school attitude and definitively Midwestern vibe. They played their very first Summerfest headliner at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, filling the air with cigarette and whiskey-lubed vocals accompanied by fiddle, harmonica, banjo and guitar.

