FY2017 EPS Estimates for Sandvine Co. (TSE:SVC) Reduced by Analyst

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandvine in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

