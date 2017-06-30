French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 5
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks. France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton...
|Jun 30
|Skntired
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC