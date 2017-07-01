Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...

Equity Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Annou...

Khang & Khang LLP announces a securities class action lawsuit against General Motors Company . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 27, 2012 and May 25, 2017, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

