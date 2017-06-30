Edmunds: When leasing a car is a bett...

Edmunds: When leasing a car is a better option than buying

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2017 Toyota Corolla, an example of a car that could be less expensive to lease new than to buy used. Car shoppers are becoming more eager to lease than to buy cars, according to recent data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton... Jun 30 Skntired 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC