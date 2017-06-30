Edmunds: When leasing a car is a better option than buying
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2017 Toyota Corolla, an example of a car that could be less expensive to lease new than to buy used. Car shoppers are becoming more eager to lease than to buy cars, according to recent data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton...
|Jun 30
|Skntired
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC