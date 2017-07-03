Detroit automakersa sales dip, drag industry down
Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai all reported U.S. sales drops last month, apparently dragging the industry to its sixth straight month of declining numbers as auto sales slow from last year's record pace. Fiat Chrysler sales were down 7.4 percent, while Ford said its sales declined 5.1 percent.
