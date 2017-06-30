Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Rs 500 Cror...

Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Rs 500 Crore Criminal Defamation Case; Court Issues Summons For August 24

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, July 5: Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others have been caught in RS 500 crore criminal defamation case filed by R Venkataramanan, a Managing Trustee of Tata Trusts'. As a result, the former chairman of the Tata Group and others involved in the case have been summoned before the Esplanade Magistrate Court on August 24. The summons was issued by Magistrate KG Paldewar, who would file charges after hearing the cases from both sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton... Jun 30 Skntired 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC