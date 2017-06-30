Cyrus Mistry, Others Face Rs 500 Crore Criminal Defamation Case; Court Issues Summons For August 24
Mumbai, July 5: Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor Mistry and others have been caught in RS 500 crore criminal defamation case filed by R Venkataramanan, a Managing Trustee of Tata Trusts'. As a result, the former chairman of the Tata Group and others involved in the case have been summoned before the Esplanade Magistrate Court on August 24. The summons was issued by Magistrate KG Paldewar, who would file charges after hearing the cases from both sides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton...
|Jun 30
|Skntired
|1
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC