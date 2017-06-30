Cummins plans to spend $80M on renova...

Cummins plans to spend $80M on renovation, rail overpass

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cummins Inc. says it plans to invest $50 million to renovate its Columbus headquarters and about $30 million more for a railroad overpass on a primary route into and out of the southern Indiana city's downtown area. The renovation of the headquarters will be its first since it was built in 1983.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiat Chrysler Likely To Deepen And Extend Auton... Jun 30 Skntired 1
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC