Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,892 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

15 hrs ago

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

