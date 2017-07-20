2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso at Thunderhill Raceway Park

This Nissan 300ZX has a Chrysler 4.7 PowerTech engine swap, which makes it a distant relative of any Fiat Chrysler vehicle. I took the Fiat on a junkyard run and bought a Buick Riviera touchscreen computer, 1973 Cadillac Fleetwood clock, and Nissan Voice Warning box.

