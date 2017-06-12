Warburg Pincus to buy 43 percent in India's Tata Tech for $360 million
An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million. Warburg will buy an about 30 percent stake from Tata Motors and its subsidiary, Sheba Properties Ltd, and another 13 percent held by Tata Capital in Tata Technologies, Tata Motors said in a statement on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC