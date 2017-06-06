VW U.S. Court Monitor to Triple Staff...

VW U.S. Court Monitor to Triple Staff to Halt Rerun of Scandal an hour ago

Tuesday

Volkswagen AG 's U.S. court-appointed monitor might roughly triple the number of experts supervising the German car manufacturer to 60 staffers as investigations into its diesel-emissions scandal weigh on the company almost two years after the cheating emerged. The overseer's office will work full-time on reviewing documents and conducting employee interviews to get an overview of VW's sprawling industrial operations and its compliance systems, said Larry Thompson, the monitor.

Chicago, IL

