VW tells California plans for electric car charging in poorer areas
Volkswagen AG on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan. The California Air Resources Board in May said that VW's Electrify America unit needed to spell out how it would spend 35 percent of funds in lower-income areas.
