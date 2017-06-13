VW Scientists Say Fiat Chrysler Diesels Spew Excess Pollution

Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles spewed pollution as much as 20 times the legal limit, according to testing by the same researchers who first recorded the excess emissions in Volkswagen AG's diesel cheating scandal. The results shed new light on the U.S. Justice Department's allegations in a civil lawsuit last month that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has used illegal "defeat devices," software that helps evade emissions tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.