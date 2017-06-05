Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: StockMarketsReview.com

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company consists of four business segments namely: the Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment, engaged in the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the genuine parts business; the Trucks and Buses segment, engaged in the development, production and sale of trucks and buses from the Scania and MAN brands, the corresponding genuine parts business and related services; the Power Engineering segment, that combines the large-bore diesel engines, turbo machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems businesses, and the Financial Services segment, that comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, as well as fleet management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StockMarketsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May 15 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC