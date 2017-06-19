Trump's job promises face challenge in auto sector
President Trump's promises to revive the struggling American manufacturing industry faces new headwinds as the automotive sector, the largest driver of manufacturing jobs, announces thousands of new layoffs. In less than a year, Ford has said it will cut as many as 20,000 jobs.
