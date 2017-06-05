Toyota working on 'flying car', Lexus luxury 'yacht'
A startup backed by the Japanese automaker has developed a test model that engineers hope will eventually develop into a tiny car with a driver who will be able to light the Olympic torch at the 2020 Tokyo games. For now, however, the project is a concoction of aluminium framing and eight propellers that barely gets off the ground and crashes after several seconds.
