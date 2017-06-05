Toyota-supported flying car hopes to ...

Toyota-supported flying car hopes to light the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Engineers, supported by Toyota Motor Corp, demonstrated their flying car on Saturday, which they hope will be able to light up the Olympic flame for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games. "Cartivator", a start-up group of about 30 engineers including some young Toyota employees, started to develop a flying car "SkyDrive" in 2014 with the help of crowdfunding.

Chicago, IL

