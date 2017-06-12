Toyota CEO mulls making deals 'to survive in the future'
Toyota Motor Corp. may consider mergers or acquisitions to procure new automotive technologies, including self-driving technologies, the company's president said on Wednesday, adding that it had to compete more aggressively against its rivals. At an annual shareholders meeting President Akio Toyoda said the world's second-biggest automaker, which took longer to warm to self-driving cars and electric vehicles than its rivals, would be more aggressive in expanding in these areas, conceding he may have focused too much on preserving the status quo at the firm until now.
