Thor Industries +11% as earnings show...

Thor Industries +11% as earnings show strong RV demand

Monday

Thor Industries +10.6% AH after FQ3 earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations on record Q3 sales of $2B, driven by strong consumer demand. THO says a decline in gross margins to 14.6% from 15.7% in the year-ago quarter was expected, due primarily to acquisition-related dilution and market-driven changes in product mix.

Chicago, IL

