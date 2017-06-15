The Weather Company and Toyota Drive First Cognitive Ads for Auto Industry
Toyota and The Weather Company have teamed up on a new Watson Ads experience to introduce the Prius Prime. Watson Ads for the Prius Prime are available in The Weather Channel App and weather.com.
