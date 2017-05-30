The Latest: Pence says Trump will deliver on economic agenda
The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Iowa for Sen. Joni Ernst's fundraiser : Vice President Mike Pence is reassuring the Iowa Christian conservatives that have been cool to the new administration that President Donald Trump will deliver on his campaign promises to boost the economy. Pence on Saturday rolled up to the rally on a motorcycle for Sen. Joni Ernst's summer "Roast and Ride" fundraiser declaring, "It is great to be back on a Harley."
