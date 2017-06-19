Tesla wants to develop its own music ...

Tesla wants to develop its own music service

It may not be enough for the electric car company Tesla to take on the giants of Detroit, like General Motors and Ford. The Palo Alto-based automaker is said to be exploring its very own music streaming service too, a move that would pit the company against market leader Spotify, and the aggressive efforts by Apple to conquer the world of on-demand music.

