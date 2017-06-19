Tata denies plan to list Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury UK car unit Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit. "There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover," a Tata spokesman told Reuters.
