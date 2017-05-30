Senator: Most of 46 million recalled Takata inflators in U.S. not fixed
Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said only 15.8 million inflators out of 46.2 million inflators recalled to date have been repaired through mid-May, though nationwide recalls began in 2015. He was citing answers submitted from a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration independent monitor.
