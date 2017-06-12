Saudi Billionaire, Daimler Invest in Uber's Next Big Rival
Saudi billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal's investment company Kingdom Holding Co and Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG invested in Careem, Uber's Middle Eastern ride-hailing rival. Careem wants to use the latest round of funding, which raked in $500 million, to gain traction in the region and develop driverless pods as the new norm for public transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC