PHOTOS: Red Cross Fire Campaign
Maria Nieves thanks Tom Szulanczak after his team installed five smoke detectors in her Broad Street home during the American Red Cross South Central Chapter Home Fire Campaign Friday, June 16, 2017. He is executive director of Red Cross North Central Chapter and based in Lewisburg.
