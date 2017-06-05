Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday. Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for the attack that killed at least 36 people, after Philippines officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement.
