One dead in fatal motorcycle crash
Michael Shane Carey, of Richlands, was driving down Luther Banks Road near Gregory Fork Road in Richlands on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the road to the right, overturned, and was ejected, according to the Highway Patrol.
