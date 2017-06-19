Not fazed by criminal defamation suit: Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Friday said that he was not "intimidated" by the criminal defamation suit filed against him by Tata Trusts ' managing trustee R Venkataramanan and that such actions only strengthened his "resolve to do the right thing in the long-term interest of the Tata Group". Venkat has moved the court against Mistry alleging that the latter's October 25, 2016 email and filings with the company law tribunal in Mumbai contained defamatory statements about him.

