Nissan to make automatic emergency braking standard in one million U.S. cars
Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Thursday it will make automatic emergency braking standard on an estimated one million vehicles sold in the United States for model year 2018. Seven of the Japanese automaker's models, including Rogue, Altima and Murano, will come with the AEB standard, the company said.
