Navistar Names New President, Truck and Parts

Navistar International promoted Michael Cancelliere to president, Truck and Parts, effective July 1. He replaces Bill Kozek, who will move on to a planning role focused on emerging industry opportunities, focusing on vehicle electrification and potential disruptive technologies. In addition, Bernardo Valenzuela is returning to the company in the newly created role of vice president of Export, and president of Mexico and Global Operations.

