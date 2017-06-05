Nation-Now 10 mins ago 2:26 p.m.Harley-Davidson recalls 57,000 motorcycles for oil-line defect

Harley-Davidson is recalling about 57,000 motorcycles worldwide because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire. The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2 through May 9. Milwaukee-based Harley said a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly.

